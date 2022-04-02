Most Dakota County businesses selling alcohol and tobacco passed compliance checks last year to ensure underage sales are not made.
Dakota County Public Health tracks data on tobacco and alcohol compliance checks conducted by law enforcement in the county. Most cities conduct their own compliance checks.
Businesses passed 88% of tobacco compliance checks in 2021, up from 74% in 2020. There were 277 total checks and 33 violations last year.
Alcohol checks across the county had a similar success rate — 87% of the 411 compliance checks passed. There were 53 violations for underage sales.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office checks for underage alcohol and tobacco sales in rural cities and townships and the city of Inver Grove Heights. In 2021, 28 of those businesses selling tobacco passed a compliance check. Seven did not pass. Thirteen of 16 businesses checked for underage alcohol sales passed.
Businesses that fail a compliance check receive a citation, as well as education on how to comply with tobacco and liquor laws.
The sheriff’s office provides education and resources to businesses during compliance checks, including information sheets, display signs and reminders to workers about checking IDs.
Compliance checks can help reduce youth access to alcohol and tobacco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.