Dakota County Assessing Services is updating existing street-level photos of real estate in the county.
The county is working with contractor CycloMedia Technology, Inc., to acquire high-resolution images of all real estate. This allows the county to meet state requirements and is needed for desktop viewing of real estate in the assessment process.
Images will be captured from custom vehicles clearly marked with the CycloMedia logo. The project will require up to three vehicles to capture images during daylight hours up to seven days a week. Images are captured while the vehicles are moving and only from the public right-of-way.
The project began March 22 and will last about eight weeks. Project information will be provided to cities and police departments.
For more information, email assessing.services@co.dakota.mn.us.
