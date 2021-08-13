Dakota County will offer a virtual warrant resolution event that give individuals with outstanding warrants an opportunity to resolve them without fear of arrest. It will be held via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20.
Participants can meet with a defense attorney, prosecutor and community corrections staff. Misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor and probation violation warrants are eligible for resolution. To see if you have an eligible warrant, call the 1st District Public Defender’s Office at 651-480-0122 or visit www.dakotacounty.us, and search warrant search.
Registration is encouraged to reserve a time slot. Send an email to 1sthastingstraffic@courts.state.mn.us.
Please include full name, date of birth and file numbers if known. You will receive an email confirmation with your assigned time to appear. Unscheduled virtual appointments will be taken as time permits.
Spanish interpreters will be available, and if you need an interpreter for another language, include in the registration email.
At any given time, there are about 5,000 outstanding warrants issued in Dakota County.
For more information, www.dakotacounty.us, search warrant events.
