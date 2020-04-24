Dakota County is expanding its COVID-19 hotline to connect residents to a range of local resources during the pandemic.
Beginning Monday, April 20, public health nurses answering the hotline will assist callers seeking help in Dakota County for housing, financial support, physical and mental health and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county’s COVID-19 hotline number is 952-891-7834. It is open Monday–Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Language interpreters are available.
Community resource information is also available on the county’s website. Visit www.dakotacounty.us, search COVID-19 resources.
•The Minnesota Department of Health also has COVID-19 hotlines available daily.
•School and child care questions: 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504
•Health questions: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903
