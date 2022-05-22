Funds will be used to train next generation of trade workforce
Dakota County Technical College will invest in the career pathway for the next generation of building technology innovators.
Through a $100,000 grant from the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program, DCTC will expand its associate degree and certificate programs in HVAC. In addition to the initial investment, DCTC is eligible for up to three years of renewed funding, allowing the program to expand and serve future students.
“The ultimate goal for Dakota County Technical College is to expand our current HVAC and Refrigeration space to accommodate the demand for our program, enhance our current efforts to increase diversity in the program, and incorporate additional academic and professional supports for underrepresented students to foster success,” said Kim Shaff, executive director of the DCTC Foundation.
Introduced in 2021, the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program fund $15 million over the span of five years to nonprofit community colleges throughout North America in support of their HVAC, fire, security and digital academic programs. Funding for each community college differs based on its needs; in general, colleges will use the funding to recruit, support, retain and graduate underserved students who otherwise may not have had the opportunity to pursue higher education.
DCTC plans to expand its current HVAC and Refrigeration space to accommodate the demand for its program, enhance efforts to increase diversity in the program, and incorporate additional academic and professional supports for underrepresented students.
Local Johnson Controls employees in each market serve as volunteer educators and mentors, providing students with counseling and real-world experiences. The mentoring is incorporated into various college programs and provides a pathway for student internships and entry-level opportunities at Johnson Controls.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 8 million skilled-labor jobs were lost from the labor force during the pandemic. About half have been filled, but an estimated 4 million vacancies remain in industries responsible for more transportation, construction and mechanical needs nationwide. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that nearly one-fourth of the manufacturing workforce is 55 or older; as they age and retire, there are not enough young people entering the trades to fill their positions. Filling these vacancies to support a healthy industry will take commitment and expertise across generations.
Johnson Controls offers a large portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions. Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.
