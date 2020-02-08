Together with other leading schools from around the nation, Dakota County Technical College will host the National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20, in DCTC’s West Atrium.
New students for the 2020-21 school year will take part in a signing ceremony, similar to an athletic signing. This national event sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play sports in college. It is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.
The event emphasizes the college’s commitment to creating a skilled workforce which supports Dakota County and the southeast metro’s economic development needs.
Over 90 technical institutions across the country will host signing day ceremonies tied together by live, nationwide simulcasts including Minnesota State sister institution South Central College in North Mankato.
DCTC has invited community partners to participate to show their support of technical education. Students and family members will have the opportunity to interact with potential future employers and learn more about high-demand jobs in industries including transportation, health care and manufacturing.
The event is open to the public and will be live streamed.
