Western Governors University, a fully online, nonprofit university, and Dakota County Technical College have a new agreement that will provide students graduating from DCTC with an affordable pathway to earning their bachelor’s degrees from WGU.
The agreement focuses on creating a seamless transfer of credits for DCTC students transitioning to WGU. Additionally, under the terms of the agreement, graduates and DCTC staff enrolling at WGU will be eligible to apply for scholarships offered through the university’s Community College Partnership Scholarship fund.
The scholarships are valued at up to $2,500 each and are applied to WGU’s already-low, flat-rate tuition of about $3,500 per six-month term. Recipients of the scholarship will receive a $625 tuition credit each term, renewable for up to four terms based on academic performance.
“DCTC is proud to partner with WGU. This partnership opens doors for our students by allowing them to further education, while also providing important financial resources,” said Mike Mendez, interim vice president of academic affairs.
DCTC delivers skilled and technical training to prepare its students for in-demand career fields. The two-year college belongs to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System and serves more than 2,000 students each year.
WGU offers DCTC graduates and employees more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high workforce-need areas of business, IT, K-12 teacher education and health professions, including nursing. The university’s competency-based approach to learning allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and previous experience to quickly move through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate they have mastered the subject matter. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support and individualized instruction. While WGU’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress and graduate faster, saving both time and money.
“WGU is excited to partner with Dakota County Technical College,” said Angie Besendorfer, WGU regional vice president. “DCTC provides their students with quality education that will prepare them for continuing education opportunities and career advancement well after they graduate, and this partnership supports those efforts. WGU’s innovative model will make obtaining a bachelor’s degree easy and affordable for DCTC graduates and will equip students and staff with the skills they need to advance their careers.”
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yp737mkd.
