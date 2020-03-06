Dakota County property tax statements and valuation notices will be mailed to property owners the week of March 9. Taxpayers who have authorized the county to deliver their notices electronically will receive them via email.
Property tax statements show the amount of property tax due and when they are due.
Valuation notices include the property classification and valuation. Please review your valuation notice carefully. Don’t wait to appeal or question your classification or valuation. Visit www.dakotacounty.us, search assessment appeal.
If you have questions about your valuation notice, contact Assessing Services at 651-438-4200 or email assessing.services@co.dakota.mn.us.
