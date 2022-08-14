gen dc ele washington 3

The area high school students who attended the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Rural Electric Youth Tour in Washington, D.C., were Chloe Bechard and Taryn Hillerud, Eagan; Madysen Leick, Eastview; Meti Negewo, Rosemount; and Sarah Rauf, Lakeville North.

 Photo submitted

Five area high school students, sponsored by Dakota Electric Association, recently returned from a Washington D.C. trip-of-a-lifetime. Dakota Electric awarded the students the trip after they completed the application and interview process in March. The five local winners were Chloe Bechard and Taryn Hillerud, Eagan High School; Madysen Leick, Eastview High School; Meti Negewo, Rosemount High School; and Sarah Rauf, Lakeville North High School.

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Rural Electric Youth Tour hosts students from across the nation in an activity-filled week in our nation’s capital. Nearly 2,000 high school youths learned firsthand about politics, community development and today’s social issues. The events of the Youth Tour consisted of learning about governmental processes, issues of the day, electric cooperatives, American history and meeting with elected legislators, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Reps. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake; Dean Phillips, D-Wayzata, and Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown.

