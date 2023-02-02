Three Minnesota Connections Academy students from Dakota County were among the 29 students recently inducted into the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society and National Elementary Honor Society in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.

During a ceremony held at the statewide virtual school’s offices in St. Paul and on its LiveLesson online classroom, Aden Meyers, a third grader from Lakeville, was inducted into the National Elementary Honor Society for students in grades 3 through 5. Kiara Itzel Garcia Quintana, a junior from Farmington, and Ilhaam Jama, a senior from Eagan, were inducted into the National Honor Society for students in grades 10 through 12.

