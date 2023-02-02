Three Minnesota Connections Academy students from Dakota County were among the 29 students recently inducted into the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society and National Elementary Honor Society in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.
During a ceremony held at the statewide virtual school’s offices in St. Paul and on its LiveLesson online classroom, Aden Meyers, a third grader from Lakeville, was inducted into the National Elementary Honor Society for students in grades 3 through 5. Kiara Itzel Garcia Quintana, a junior from Farmington, and Ilhaam Jama, a senior from Eagan, were inducted into the National Honor Society for students in grades 10 through 12.
The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization that recognizes students for achievement in four areas: scholarship, leadership, service and character. To qualify students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or higher, attended MNCA for at least one full semester, committed to attending meetings throughout the school year, and committed to completing 50 volunteer hours throughout the school year. Including the 29 students inducted this year, MNCA currently has a total of 51 National Honor Society members.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.