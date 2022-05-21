National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently released the names of the first group of winners in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Approximately 1,000 distinguished high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National
Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 136 corporations, company foundations, and other business organizations.
The following area students were awarded:
Miriam E. Marks – of Rosemount, Rosemount High School, and probable career field in music composition – received the National Merit 3M Scholarship. 3M, a diversified, worldwide manufacturer, has its corporate headquarters in St. Paul. National Merit Scholarships are awarded annually to children of 3Mers at all branch, plant, and subsidiary locations.
Drew E. Wetterlind – of Inver Grove Heights, Rosemount High School and probable career field in chemical engineering – received the General Dynamics Corporation Scholarship. General Dynamics, headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, employs nearly 50,000 workers worldwide working in business aviation, information systems, shipbuilding and marine systems, and land and amphibious combat systems.
Damien T. Cudd – of Minneapolis, Trinity School at River Ridge in Eagan and probable career field in medicine – received the National Distillers Distributors Foundation Scholarship.
Scholars were selected by advancing to the Finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met criteria of their scholarship sponsors. Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for Finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves, or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.
Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.