Candidate filing for county, state, federal and judicial offices began Tuesday and goes through 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.
Candidates can file for the following county offices:
County Board Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. The terms Board Members Mike Slavik, Kathleen A. Gaylord, Laurie Halverson, Joe Atkins and Mary Liz Holberg expire at the end of 2022.
Soil and Water Conservation Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, currently represented by Kevin Chamberlain, Laura Zanmiller, Chelsea Skog, Bruce Johnson and Jayne Hager Dee, respectively.
County Attorney - The term of County Attorney Kathy Keena expires at the end of 2022. Other candidates who have announced they are seeking the position are Elizabeth Lamin, Matt Little and Jeff Sheridan.
County Sheriff – The term of Sheriff Tim Leslie expires at the end of 2022. Leslie is not seeking re-election. Current Chief Deputy Joe Leko has announced he would seek the office.
Other offices open for filing in Dakota County and in the Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune coverage area include:
State senator for Districts 52, 55, 56, 57, 58.
State representative for 52A, 52B, 55A, 55B, 56A, 56B, 57A, 57B, 58A, 58B.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3 and 6
Court of Appeals Seat 1, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19
First District Court Seats 5, 7, 8, 11, 13, 15, 17, 21, 22, 23, 25, 28, 33, 34, 36
2nd District U.S. representative - Incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, is seeking re-election. Prior Lake Republican Tyler Kistner has announced he is seeking the office.
Candidates may file in one of three ways:
Mail a completed, notarized affidavit of candidacy and the filing fee to Dakota County Elections at 1590 Highway 55, Suite 2300, Hastings, MN 55033
Complete an affidavit of candidacy and pay the filing fee at the Dakota County Elections office. Upon arrival, call 651-438-4305 and a staff member will escort you in.
Email a completed, notarized affidavit of candidacy to elections@co.dakota.mn.us and then call 651-438-4305 to pay the filing fee by credit card.
There are different filing requirements, dates and locations depending on the political offices.
For city offices where a primary is possible, the filing dates are May 17-31.
For city offices without a primary, the filing dates are Aug. 2-16.
Dakota County residents can file for state Legislature, executive or judicial offices at the Administration Center, 1590 Highway 55, Hastings, or the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State, 180 State Office Building, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.
Federal candidates can file at the Office of Minnesota Secretary of State.
