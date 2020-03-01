The Dakota County Star Quilters will present their 25th annual quilt show, “Vote for Quilts,” March 10-April 3 in conjunction with the Hastings Spiral Piecemakers at the Dakota County Historical Society at 130 Third Ave. N., South St. Paul.
Hours are Wednesdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show is closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. A donation of $5 is encouraged to support the museum.
In addition to featuring a display of members’ quilts from the Dakota County Star Quilters and Spiral Piecemakers, the quilt show includes a small-quilt auction and quilting-related items for sale in the museum gift shop.
This year the quilt show has a special emphasis, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment for Women’s Suffrage. On Tuesday, March 10, at 1 and 7 p.m., Laura Nagel will give her lecture “Quilting for the Cause.”
Nagel is a retired Eagan High School librarian and an enthusiastic researcher into women’s history as it ties into our quilting heritage. Using her collection of antique quilts and quilt tops, Nagel will share “herstories” of women’s impact on the American scene. She will describe how 19th century women plied their needles to express their political opinions, raise funds and bring about social change. Her lecture provides a better understanding of what our foremothers accomplished as they pursued their right to vote.
The ticket fee of $8 includes Nagel’s lecture and museum entry. To reserve tickets or for more information, call the Dakota County Historical Society at 651-552-7548 or Quilt Show chair Karen Asmundson at 651-247-6524 (evenings) or visit www.dcsq.org or www.dakotahistory.org.
