Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced Kimber Contours in Castle Rock has been named the 2020 Dakota County Outstanding Conservationist.
“The Dakota County SWCD staff and supervisors selected Kimber Contours as this year’s Outstanding Conservationist for their commitment to conservation. Kurt Kimber, Chris Kimber, and Carol Lowry own and operate the Kimber Contours family farm. The siblings’ mission for the farm is to grow food for local consumption,” according to the conservation district’s Oct. 19 email newsletter.
“The farm totals 240 acres of contoured land in Castle Rock Township. Crops grown include food-grade soybeans, wheat and other small grains, sweet corn, dry peas, and the new perennial grain, Kernza (intermediate wheatgrass).”
The district said the farm has implemented several conservation practices over the last seven years.
“These include becoming organic certified in 2017, contour farming, reduced tillage, mowing as a partial substitute for tillage, and the use of cover crops. The farm became a certified participant in the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP) in 2017. With guidance from the Dakota County SWCD and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, they planted 15 acres of native prairie STRIPS (Science-based Trials of Rowcrops Integrated with Prairie Strips) last year to reduce soil and water runoff,” the district said.
“In collaboration with the Cannon River Watershed Partnership and the University of Minnesota Forever Green Initiative, they planted five acres of Kernza in 2019 and added another five acres in 2020. Investigating in agroforestry, they partnered with agriculture specialists last year to plant chestnut trees on some well-drained hilltops. They are excited about the prospects of perennial grain and woody agriculture as additional food sources that aid in soil building and water retention.”
