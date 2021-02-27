The Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District, a local government unit, is a resource for those interested in partnering for soil and water conservation.
One of its programs for Dakota County residents is Landscaping for Clean Water, which includes free educational classes, garden design workshops, grants for homeowners and technical assistance during site visits.
The goal of the program is to teach residents how to beautify their yards while also protecting local water quality and providing habitat for pollinators.
In 2020, the program moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the program will continue to be virtual, although live Introduction to Clean Water classes will be held via Zoom.
Registration is open for the 2021 program. The public can learn more and register online at the Dakota SWCD website: dakotaswcd.org/services/landscaping-for-clean-water.
