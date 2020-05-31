Tim Leslie had helped plan a meeting to address race relations
On March 25, the chiefs of police in Dakota County and African-American community members planned to meet to talk about race relations.
The event was nixed by the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 that closed schools and public facing government buildings in mid-March.
Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie and Sheletta Brundige, a Twin Cities radio talk show host, expected the meeting at the Minnesota Vikings’ Eagan facility to be the first of many in the county.
On Saturday, the two spoke on WCCO radio about the canceled event and the fallout of the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25.
“(We are) suffering the pains of what we are seeing in Minneapolis and across the metropolitan area that the actions of one can harm so many of us,” Leslie said. “It’s just been very, very difficult for us.”
Leslie was speaking the morning after the first night of a curfew that went into effect at 8 p.m. Friday night in Dakota County. Curfews were also set in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Violence, damage and arson was reported on Friday in the central cities, but no incidents were reported in Dakota County.
A full deployment of the Minnesota National Guard on Saturday night squelched out the violence, as tear gas and rubber bullets were used to disperse what crowds had assembled in Minneapolis.
The curfew has been extended to Sunday night in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Dakota County.
Last year, there were some protests and altercations at city council meetings in Eagan, Burnsville and Bloomington following the shooting death of Isak Aden, 23, of Columbia Heights, in Eagan following a standoff with law enforcement July 2, 2019.
Those protests were verbally charged, but did not turn violent.
The shooting death of Aden though added another high-profile case that created additional tension between the African-American community and law enforcement.
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom ruled that the four Bloomington and one Eagan officer who fired on Aden were justified in their actions, noting that law enforcement attempted negotiation and non-lethal rounds to end the situation for several hours to no avail.
Leslie and Brundige said that the planned March meeting between law enforcement and African-American community members was an attempt improve relations and avoid situations like Floyd’s death that set off the powderkeg of violence, looting and arson in Minneapolis and St. Paul the past five days.
“He tried to prevent this,” Brundige said of Leslie, who reached out to her three months ago after hearing her speak on Cory Heppola’s WCCO radio show during which the two spoke on Saturday.
Leslie said he called Brundige with the idea for the meeting to address the “elephant in the room.”
Brundige said that many African-American people are afraid to call law enforcement since they are unsure how they will be treated.
“There is a deep mistrust,” she said.
Brundige said she knew Leslie was sincere in his effort since the meeting would be without media and it would ban meeting participants from posting reactions or content from the meeting to social media.
“We are going to have to get real,” Brundige said if they were going to get to the root of the problem and have people to be their true authentic selves where they wouldn’t be judged.
Leslie conceded that there are some bad seeds in law enforcement, and there is racism because there is racism in society.
”I try to root that out as much as I can,” he said.
Law enforcement agencies in Dakota County and across the country have made culturally responsive, deescalation and other trainings mandatory, in an effort to repair relationships and avoid conflicts that result in injury or death.
Aside from the very few, Leslie said members of law enforcement are aligned with the community, want to serve the community and reflect the community they serve.
“There is a tremendous lack of trust,” he said. “We want to change that.
“He said we have to fix the issue of why these things are happening,” Leslie said of the deaths of African-Americans from law enforcement actions.
Leslie said there has been a failure of the criminal justice system and law enforcement. People should expect a fair and impartial process when interacting with both the courts and police.
“You should not be afraid of the me,” he said. “You should not be afraid of the uniform.”
He said those in law enforcement are members of your church, youth hockey coaches and volunteers at schools.
“We are human beings doing a job you have asked us to do,” he said.
He said he hoped the conversation would have been a start of how to develop detailed plans to accomplish repair relationships. The idea was the chiefs of police in attendance would have taken the conversation back to their communities with leaders and local residents.
Brundige summed up conversation by saying:
“Let’s love each other. “If we love more, the less we can hate our neighbors.”
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
