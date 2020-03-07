The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its annual Citizens Academy for six consecutive Wednesdays April 1 to May 6 from 6-9 p.m.
The Citizens Academy is an educational program that allows citizens an inside look at the many aspects of the profession, while strengthening relationships with community members. The program will provide insight into the philosophy and operations of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, while offering a safe, fun, and interactive environment from which to gain perspective of the many challenges that law enforcement faces.
Some of the topics that will be covered during the six weeks include; the history of the Sheriff’s Office, use of force, traffic stops, SWAT Team, canine demonstration, drone demonstration, crime scene processing, internet crime, homicide case study and a tour of the Dakota County Jail.
If you are interested in attending the Citizens Academy, the application can be downloaded at co.dakota.mn.us/Government/Sheriff/Documents/CitizenAcademyApplication.pdf.
All applicants will be subject to a background investigation prior to being accepted into the program. Applications will be accepted via email through March 11 until 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Capt. Dan Bianconi at daniel.bianconi@co.dakota.mn.us.
