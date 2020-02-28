Dakota County’s Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting at approximately 11:40 a.m. in Lakeville today.
A suspect was shot during a warrant service in the 20800 block of Italy Avenue, according to the Star Tribune citing dispatch audio. Deputies were not harmed in the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
After the shooting sheriff’s deputies and Lakeville police secured the scene blocking off traffic to the area and taping off the area where the incident occurred. That included the house where the incident took place and portions of the street and other adjacent yard areas.
Neighbors who gathered at the barricades said they didn’t hear any shots come from the house. They said the neighborhood is very quiet, though they noted there seemed to be some law enforcement activity around the house in recent days.
The sheriff's office said it will provide updates on social media in the coming hours.
