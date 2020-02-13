Residents are invited to Dakota County’s 50th Fix-It Clinic at the Farmington Library on Saturday, Feb. 15. Farmington Mayor Larson will help celebrate the event when it begins at noon. Residents can stop by from noon–3 p.m. to get household items repaired or mended and have a treat to celebrate the program.
For the last four years, residents have visited monthly Fix-It Clinics, typically held at Dakota County library locations. Participants are matched with eager volunteers who work to fix household goods and clothing. Volunteers repair nearly 3 out of 4 items brought to the events. Their troubleshooting has kept 6 tons of materials in use and out of landfills. Participants leave with a sense of satisfaction and knowledge of how they might fix something in the future.
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search Fix-It Clinic.
