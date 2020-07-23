Hall supports district decision-making; Clausen says funding inadequate
Two Dakota County senators had opposing viewpoints on how much money to provide Minnesota school districts to aid in whatever form education takes place this fall.
Sens. Dan Hall, R-Burnsville, supported a bill that would have provided $25 million to reopen schools, while Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, said the amount was “woefully inadequate.”
Hall said in a press release that the bill was stopped by Senate Democrats’ refusal to bring the bill to the floor.
“The Minnesota Department of Education has requested $275 million to adequately fund the safe reopening of schools to sufficiently protect students, teachers, and staff,” said Clausen, a former high school administrator in Apple Valley and Rosemount, in a press release. “Schools need more than $25 per student to take the necessary precautions. This funding shortfall could lead to insufficient access to badly needed PPE, disinfectant and other necessary expenses.”
In other action, Hall voted yes for a Senate resolution that passed Monday urging Gov. Tim Walz to allow school districts to decide on their own how to hold classes in the fall. Clausen voted no the resolution, which was non-binding.
“Today, the Minnesota Senate took a critical step to empower our local communities and school districts to choose the best education plans moving forward for their children as we deal with the ongoing pandemic,” Hall said in a press release.
The House did not take up a similar bill during the special session that ended Tuesday.
“We know that the risks of not having face-to-face learning are especially high for young children, who will suffer long-term consequences academically and socially,” Hall said. “While threats of the virus remain, we should not allow for one executive decision to rule all our communities who are facing this virus differently. Rather than take that approach, why would we not empower out communities to think of safe and creative ways to get kids back to learning.”
The Senate voted 37-30 on the resolution with two DFL senators joining the Republicans.
The resolution said that “the governor cannot make cannot make unilateral decisions to open or close schools. School size, transportation needs, special education needs and technology access will all be different in each district, and this resolution empowers each community to decide what will work best for them this fall.”
Hall noted that the American Association of Pediatrics “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with the goal of having students physically present in school. The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020.”
Hall said nine out of 10 parents surveyed by Education Trust reported that they were worried about their child falling behind due to COVID-19-related closures. The Minnesota Department of Education’s survey found 64 percent of parents want students back in schools this fall, he noted.
Clausen said the Senate majority refused to hold hearings on how to safely reopen schools.
“This has shut out school districts, administrators, teachers and parents from a conversation on the safety of their students,” Clausen said. “In order to keep our students, teachers, and staff safe, we must listen to those being affected. Our students deserve better. Our teachers and workers deserve better. Our schools deserve better.”
Clausen said the Republican bill to provide $25 million would have provided funding only to schools that re-open buildings for in-person instruction of students.
“There are schools in need of funding to provide distance learning or a hybrid of in-person and distance learning options,” Clausen said. “This is not a fair distribution of education funds.”
State health and education officials are considering three options for the start of the 2020-21 academic year – all in-person classes in schools, all online distance learning or a combination of the two.
State officials are set to announce their decision next week.
– Tad Johnson
