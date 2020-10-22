Dakota County residents are invited to participate in the Minnesota Water Stewards program, which trains residents to protect and improve water quality and habitat, engage others in water quality efforts, and promote clean water.
Program participants take courses in water science; the interaction of land, water, and climate; behavior change; and best practices in water efficiency and protection. A culminating capstone project unites the curriculum with action that benefits the health of local waters. Stewards gain experience and confidence to serve as a source of knowledge and influence in their communities.
Program enrollment cost in the Vermillion River Watershed is $125 per person, which covers course fees. The cost will be reimbursed to participants upon certification as a Minnesota water steward. Scholarships may be available for those with demonstrated financial hardship.
The next session begins in January and runs through October 2021. To learn more, visit www.minnesotawaterstewards.org and register for a required online information session.
Information sessions dates and times:
Oct. 27, noon–1 p.m.
Nov. 10, 5–6 p.m.
Nov. 17, noon–1 p.m.
Questions can be directed to Jen Dullum at jennifer.dullum@co.dakota.mn.us or 952-891-7086.
