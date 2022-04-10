Schools in the 2nd Congressional District received $4.478 million in Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund Program. The ECF program, which was created as part of the American Rescue Plan, helps schools and libraries ensure that students can connect to the internet at home, allowing them to take advantage of online learning and complete their homework.
Students who lack access to the internet at home often fall behind their peers as curricula and educational opportunities rely more and more on the ability to conduct online research and connect to the web.
“The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare what was already true – that with educational tools, homework, and opportunities increasingly online – kids without home internet access are often left without the basics needed to thrive in the classroom,” said U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake. “This critical funding, made possible by the American Rescue Plan, helps children across the Second District who don’t have the equipment or internet access necessary to stay connected and get their work done. I’m proud to have supported this program and will keep fighting to close the homework gap because students – regardless of zip code or circumstance – deserve the tools they need to succeed in school.”
Studies indicate that as many as 16 million students don’t have internet service at home, making it difficult to complete homework or to do research once the school day ends. As part of the American Rescue Plan, which Craig helped to pass last spring, the ECF Program was awarded $7.1 billion to help cover costs of laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff and library patrons.
Local schools and libraries in the current 2nd District boundaries that have received funding include All Saints School, Dakota County Library, Farmington School District, Fit Academy, Gateway STEM Academy, Lakeville Area School District, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District, St. John The Baptist School, St. Joseph Elementary School.
