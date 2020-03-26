Local Minnesotans are finding creative ways to occupy their time at home and cope with social distancing as a new reality, as health officials continue to encourage staying home to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Joanne Fountaine, of Apple Valley, is an avid roller skater and routinely visited skating rinks a few times a week before the coronavirus outbreak. She’s been skating “forever,” she added.
“I travel to many states and skate with thousands of other adult skaters just for fun,” she said.
Now, she’s been skating in her garage since all the rinks are closed, she said.
Apple Valley’s Katy Kuhlmann works as a massage therapist and has been staying home since her employer closed March 19. She recently moved back home with her parents so she and her mother have been playing cards and board games, and working on puzzles. Her father is still working.
“We also have cats; I have two and they have one. So I’m considering trying to teach them a few tricks,” she said.
Lindsey Schieffer, of Farmington, has been staying home since her children’s school closed March 17. Schieffer runs her own photography business but she’s not seeing clients for sessions. Her husband is employed with the VA Health Care System, so he still goes to work.
Schieffer said if she can’t work and has to set aside income-generating work, she’s glad to have the time with their children. Their family has been reading, baking, playing outside, learning to play the guitar and indulging in screen time.
“Being a stay-at-home mother and teacher has never been a dream of mine, but I’m stepping into the role and hoping to get back to school and business soon. It’s been hard owning a small business that provides a luxury face-to-face service,” she said. “Thankfully our household income is balanced out by my husband who works in healthcare. While it’s a tough pill to swallow for someone who’s always been an independent achiever and earner, this is certainly a time when values, tendencies and strengths have to be set aside for society’s overall wellbeing.”
Travis Malenke, of Apple Valley, and his wife, Jen, have been self-quarantining with their three daughters and son since March 12. Travis is a stay-at-home dad while his wife’s employer directed her to work from home.
Travis said the family has been reading, playing family games like charades, playing video games and watching movies. They ordered a handful of new board games and “stocked up on essentials” in case of a shut down.
“The overall morale is good although the kids and us are quite antsy one week in,” he said on March 19. “We’re trying to stay positive and optimistic and glad that spring is around the corner, but we are concerned that we will not be able to go outside and enjoy the nice weather.”
Andrea Veches of Farmington said she’s heated up her garage and filled an inflatable pool with warm water to let her 2-year-old swim around. They have also filled their time with nature walks, blowing bubbles and coloring Paw Patrol pictures.
Veches said her employer closed March 19 and may not reopen until May. Her husband is working from home.
“I think families being home is rough, but life is so busy that we all forget to step back and actually see what life is all about and it’s family,” she said. “Although being out of work is hard I am thankful for my family and health and my hubby still being able to work.”
Farmington’s Jodi Beach is still going to work because her office only has four people and they have been taking precautions, she said. Her daughter, a Farmington High School senior, has been home since school closed.
“She was part of the group from FHS band that was supposed to go to Spain so that has been hard. I think it would be nice, if there isn’t graduation, to do something for the seniors. Many of them are missing their final months where they are recognized at their extra curricular and events. I know my daughter was looking forward to so many things,” she said.
Beach said her daughter has been communicating with friends with FaceTime, learning TikTok dances for fun and has been cleaning her room to prepare for college. When they are together, they make crafts to keep busy.
Danielle Korver, of Empire Township, said her two sons, ages 9 and 6, recently got baby chickens for 4-H. She’s had her oldest son research the different breeds they purchased on the internet and give her an oral report. They will discuss imprinting and other animal husbandry topics as they go along. The boys have also played baseball in their yard and made a fort out of blankets in their living room where they read or played with their iPads, in addition to caring for the chickens.
Korver said her husband is working from home while she’s self-employed and is a substitute veterinary technician for the University of Minnesota. She’s been called in to work more hours to help the university, but she’s also seen several cancellations related to her small business, River Run Acreage which sells homemade accessories for pets, bow ties for children and adults and other items. Her main revenue source is fairs and festivals and as of March 19, four of her shows had been canceled or postponed.
“We are doing our best to flatten the curve. We only go out when we have to and it is only one adult that goes out; i.e. me to work or when we need groceries for our pets (or) chickens,” she said.
Mary Castillo, of Cannon Falls, is a nurse who does home care in Apple Valley as a back up and also works from home as a consultant with a company in Florida. She’s been social distancing for the last four and a half weeks. She said when she sees her grandchildren, they work on a multitude of crafts including painting kindness rocks and making jewelry.
