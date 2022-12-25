Dakota County residents are encouraged to test their homes for radon during National Radon Action Month in January.

Radon is a radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. It has no color, taste or smell. It can enter homes through cracks or openings in walls or foundations. It’s the leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the United States. More than 20,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year, a county news release said.

Tags

Load comments