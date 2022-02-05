Those heading out Cub Foods to buy snacks for the big game shouldn’t be surprised if they have a local teacher or elected official bagging their groceries. On Saturday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Feb. 13, community members from across Dakota County will bag groceries for tips at seven Cub Foods stores to raise money in support of ending local hunger.
Super Bagging, held each year on the weekend of the NFL championship game, has been one of the largest fundraising events for The Open Door Food Pantry. Volunteers greet neighbors and friends at Cub Stores, bag groceries for tips, and promote Community Cares food bag purchases – all to help stock the shelves for people in need.
As a celebration of the event’s ninth year, The Open Door is teaming up with two additional hunger relief organizations: Neighbors Inc. and 360 Communities.
“Our community really rallies around this event, and the generous response to Super Bagging makes a huge impact on our ability to respond to our neighbors in need,” said Jason Viana, executive director of The Open Door.
Last year a virtual version of Super Bagging raised nearly $35,000 for The Open Door. The goal this year is to raise $40,000 in cash and food.
The event’s growth would not be possible without Cub Foods’ involvement and the help of Scott Swenson, senior vice president and chief banking officer at Drake Bank.
“Drake Bank and Cub Foods have teamed up for an event that stocks food shelves during a time of year when donations slow but need continues,” Swenson said. “It is exciting to see how this event has grown over the years. With seven stores participating and more than 300 volunteers bagging groceries for tips – this year will be our best event yet.”
It’s not too late to volunteer for a shift at Super Bagging. Sign up individually or bring the family, school group, or co-workers. To learn more about volunteering, reach out to food shelf contacts below.
