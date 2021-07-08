Gov. Tim Walz recently announced Dakota County residents have been appointed to various state boards and committees.
Anna Boroff, of Burnsville, and Patrick Costello, of Lakeville, were appointed to the Center for Rural Policy and Development board of directors as private foundation representatives. Their terms became effective July 6 and expire Jan. 4, 2027.
Apee Ochudho, of Farmington, was appointed to the Minnesota Emerging Entrepreneur Board with a term that became effective July 6 and expires Jan. 6, 2025.
