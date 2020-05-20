Dakota County has released more information about COVID-19 cases, including total cases by city.
Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins said in a May 19 newsletter that the most frequent question he gets about COVID-19 are how many cases are in a constituent’s city.
“For several weeks we have been seeking clearance from the state of Minnesota’s Department of Health (MDH) to share this information. We have now received this authorization. Previously this data had been required to be kept confidential by MDH due to state patient privacy laws,” Atkins said. “However, the state has now authorized release of this data if there are more than 10 COVID-19 cases in each city and if we can protect privacy based on city size, which we can do. Release of this information by MDH helps inform resident decisions about precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19.”
According to Atkins’ newsletter, the breakdown of cases by city in Dakota County as of May 17 are as follows. Data is not reported when the number of cases are fewer than 10.
• Burnsville: 188
• West St. Paul: 109
• Eagan: 106
• Inver Grove Heights: 93
• Apple Valley: 89
• South St. Paul: 52
• Lakeville: 51
• Rosemount: 37
• Farmington: 27
• Mendota Heights/ Lilydale: 22
• Hastings: 19
The Department of Health also calculated the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents as of May 17.
West St. Paul had the most cases, 51.8. Burnsville followed at 30. Apple Valley was at 16.7, Eagan at 15.5, Rosemount at 15.2, Farmington at 11.8 and Lakeville at 7.9.
More information about Dakota County COVID-19 statistics can be found at https://smarturl.it/DCCOVID19.
