Katie Misukanis of Rasmussen College, Cheryl Mohn of Udder Tech, and LuAnn Paulet of Insurance By Design are this year’s winners of the Women of Excellence Awards handed out the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 WomEn’s Leadership Forum.
“Each of these women are utmost professionals and respected leaders in their field of work,” said Maureen Scallen Failor, president of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Katie, Cheryl, and LuAnn are not only great leaders for their organizations but are also great leaders in their communities. We are truly honored to be able to present these awards to three outstanding female role models.”
Misukanis is the winner of Partner of the Year.
Misukanis has worked for Rasmussen College for over 10 years. She started as director of admissions but has predominantly been the government relations director during her tenure at Rasmussen College.
Misukanis currently serves on the board of directors for the DCR Chamber, Girl Scouts of River Valley and Real Time Talent.
Mohn is the winner of Women/Minority owned Business of the Year. She is the president and owner of Udder Tech, a fabric manufacturing company for primarily the dairy industry, but also serves other industries.
Mohn started Udder Tech in 1994 out of the basement of her home while raising three children. Over the past 26 years, Udder Tech has grown and expanded and now runs out of a commercial building in Rosemount that opened in 2019.
Paulet is the winner of the Changemaker Award. She is a founding partner of Insurance By Design.
From customer service to agency ownership, Paulet has been involved in all aspects of the insurance industry over her 35-year career. Her mission is to provide uniquely dedicated quality insurance and risk management services professionally with honesty, integrity, and accuracy.
Along with the three award winners, the chamber’s Charitable Foundation will be awarding six, $1,000 scholarships to seniors attending high school in the Dakota County region.
The six students who will be awarded this year’s scholarships are Kate Beckwith, Rosemount High School; Sarah Braginsky, Eagan High School; Stacy Cardenas, Apple Valley High School; Fatima Garza-Ramon, Burnsville High School; Eva Lundgreen, Eastview High School; and Monica Wohlhuter, Eastview High School.
Among the areas the chamber serves are the cities of Eagan, Farmington, and Rosemount along with Castle Rock, Empire, Eureka, and Hampton townships.
More is at dcrchamber.com.
