The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce said on Nov. 21 that current president Maureen Scallen Failor would resign after leading the organization for five years.
The chamber has started a search process to identify a new leader to manage the organization.
“Maureen did a fantastic job leading our chamber to help us both grow in what we can achieve, and then be able to manage us through a time of change and unforeseen events,” said Kyle Chank, general manager of Viking Lakes and chair of the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“We cannot thank Maureen enough for her leadership, vision, and the passion she brought to everything she did for the chamber. She will be greatly missed but will continue be part of our chamber community,” Chank said.
“Leading the chamber has been an honor and an amazing experience,” said Scallen Failor. “From surviving the challenges the pandemic brought forward, to extending our voice and impact on key issues like transit and workforce development, this has been a dynamic time for the chamber. The organization and Dakota County are in a great place, and I am proud of the opportunity to help positively impact both.”
Scallen Failor has previously worked as president of the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, and for Meet Minneapolis as vice president of government relations and special projects and vice president of administration and customer relations.
She has also held leadership roles at International Express Corporation and served on various boards of directors that includes the Hennepin County Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, Super Bowl LII Transportation & Logistics Committee, the Airport Foundation MSP and Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People.
Chank said the DCR Chamber’s executive committee will direct the search process to identify potential candidates. The chamber will also review the role of president to ensure its responsibilities reflect the current environment for the chamber and broader business community.
The DCR Chamber aims to be an influential voice to champion economic growth for business to steadfastly serve the Dakota County region and the communities of Eagan, Farmington, Lilydale, Mendota, Mendota Heights, Rosemount, Sunfish Lake and West St. Paul, along with Castle Rock, Empire, Eureka, and Hampton Townships.
