The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Electronic Crimes Unit will receive $325,000 in federal funds to allow it to increase its capacity to prevent and prosecute electronic crimes and promote online safety across Dakota County, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake.

“Ensuring public safety is my top responsibility as an elected official – and in the 21st century, that means ensuring that our law enforcement departments are fully equipped to handle all online safety threats,” Craig said in a press release. “I’m proud to have secured these funds to support the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office with tools, training and resources they need as they work diligently to keep my constituents safe online.”

