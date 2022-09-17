gen county health award

Dakota County Public Health staff were recognized by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners Sept. 6 after the department received a National Association of Counties award for its mobile vaccination trailer. 

 Dakota County photo

Dakota County Public Health has received national recognition for its community outreach to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

The department earned a 2022 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties for its use of a mobile trailer to vaccinate residents in neighborhoods and at community events in addition to traditional county clinics. The Achievement Awards program recognizes innovative county government programs.

