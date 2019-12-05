Residents who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover vaccines can receive flu and other recommended immunizations at upcoming Dakota County Public Health immunization clinics. In addition to the uninsured or underinsured, immunization clinics are open to children enrolled on a Minnesota health care program (Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare or Prepaid Medical Assistance Program) or who are American Indian or Alaskan Native.
Upcoming appointment clinics will be:
• Tuesday, Dec. 10, 1–3:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 19, 1–3:30 p.m.
Appointment clinics will be at the Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley, second floor, suite 286. Call 952-891-7999 to schedule an appointment.
A walk-in clinic (no appointment needed) will be:
Thursday, Dec. 12, 4–6 p.m. at the Dakota County Northern Service Center, 1 Mendota Road, West St. Paul, fourth floor
A donation of $20 for each vaccination is suggested, but people will not be turned away if they cannot donate. Cash and checks are accepted; no credit or debit cards.
Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or have a signed authorization for another adult to accompany them. Forms and eligibility information are available online at www.dakotacounty.us, search immunization clinics. Please bring all immunization records with you to the clinic.
For more information, call the Immunization Hotline at 952-891-7999.
