The public has a new way to receive helpful health and wellness information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dakota County’s public health electronic newsletter features tips on how to prepare your family for COVID-19, ways to limit the spread of the virus and other helpful information.

“It’s up to all of us to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Bonnie Brueshoff, Dakota County Public Health director. “The information we’re sharing in this newsletter will help keep yourself and your family safe.”

To sign up for the newsletter, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search e-news.

