Property taxes on Dakota County real estate for the second half of 2021 are due Friday, Oct. 15.

Property taxes can be paid online, by phone or by mail. Mailed payments must be postmarked by midnight Oct. 15 to be considered timely. Payments can also be made in person at the following locations Monday–Friday from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.:

• Dakota County Administration Center, 1590 Hwy. 55, Hastings

• Dakota County Western Service Center service desk, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley

• Dakota County Northern Service Center service desk, 1 Mendota Road W., West St. Paul

Drop boxes are available outside all three buildings. Please do not put cash in the drop box.

According to state law, the county will assess a penalty for late payments. The penalty depends on the tax amount, property classification and when the payment is made. Penalties are listed on the back of property tax statements that were sent to residents earlier this year.

For more information, call the Dakota County Property Information line at 651-438-4576 or visit www.dakotacounty.us and search pay property taxes.

