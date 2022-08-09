american flag art.jpg

Following are unofficial vote totals for Dakota County primary races in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area.  

Dakota County attorney (two candidates advance, 133 out of 142 precincts reporting, according to Dakota County Elections as of 9:27 p.m.): Matt Little 15,147; Kathy Keena 13,525; Elizabeth Lamin 9,379; Jeff Sheridan 7,085. The number of voters who were registered in Dakota County for the 2020 general election was 282,277, according to the secretary of state. This race is tracking to have about 50,000 ballots cast. That's about 17% of the 2020 total. Little is a former state senator from Lakeville. Keena is the current Dakota County attorney. She is from Hastings. 

Tags

Load comments