Following are unofficial vote totals for Dakota County primary races in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area.
Dakota County attorney (two candidates advance, 133 out of 142 precincts reporting, according to Dakota County Elections as of 9:27 p.m.): Matt Little 15,147; Kathy Keena 13,525; Elizabeth Lamin 9,379; Jeff Sheridan 7,085. The number of voters who were registered in Dakota County for the 2020 general election was 282,277, according to the secretary of state. This race is tracking to have about 50,000 ballots cast. That's about 17% of the 2020 total. Little is a former state senator from Lakeville. Keena is the current Dakota County attorney. She is from Hastings.
Dakota County Board District 4 (two candidates advance, 17 out of 19 precincts reporting, according to Dakota County Elections as of 9:28 p.m.): Bill Droste 1,840; Seema Maddali 1,827; Robert (Bob) Heidenreich 1,141; Logan O’Grady 1,070.
The once-every-decade Legislative redistricting that takes effect in 2023 also resulted in reshaping the seven districts served by Dakota County Board members. Longtime County Board Member Kathleen Gaylord won’t seek re-election in District 2, which has changed composition and placed Board Member Joe Atkins, currently in District 4, in District 2. The leaves an open seat in District 4, which includes precincts in Rosemount 1, 2, 4, 6-8, Eagan 13-18, Lakeville 16, 18, Empire Township 1 and Inver Grove Heights 1, 2, 11, 12. Advancing to the general election will be current longtime Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste, and Dr. Seema Maddali, who is an emergency room physician at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Minneapolis.
Dakota County Board District 6 (two candidates advance, 15 out of 16 precincts reporting, according to Dakota County Elections): Mary Liz Holberg 3,338; Mike Robole 1,524; Brian ”Baldy” Wheeler 1,024. In the general election, it appears current Dakota County Board Member Holberg will face Robole, a small business owner, who served in the United States Navy Reserve in an enlisted and officer capacity.
Senate District 56 DFL, which includes Apple Valley, Rosemount and a part of Eagan (one candidate advances, 23 out of 24 precincts reporting, according to Dakota County Elections, as of 9:33 p.m.): Erin Maye Quade 3,939; Justin Emmerich 2,133. Former state Rep. Maye Quade lost the DFL endorsement to Emmerich earlier this year. She went into labor during the convention and had to leave during the endorsement process. The Apple Valley resident will face Republican candidate Jim Bean of Rosemount.
Senate District 58 Republican, which includes Farmington, Northfield, Dakota County townships to the south, along with portions of Rice, Scott, and Goodhue counties (one candidate advances, 35 of 46 reporting, according to Minnesota Secretary of State at 9:20 p.m.): Bill Lieske 2,502; Jake Cordes 1,715. It appears the Republicans endorsed candidate Lieske will advance to the general election. Cordes is a former Farmington School Board member.
The winner of the primary will face Clarice Grabau, a teacher and Northfield City Council member, who received Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party endorsement.
House District 52A DFL, which includes western Eagan and northeast Burnsville (one candidate advances, 11 of 11 precincts, according to Dakota County Elections as of 9:32 p.m.): Liz Reyer 2,037; and Sandra Masin 1,310. The winner will face Republican nominee Fern A. Smith, also of Eagan. Reyer is the current state representative for House District 51B. Masin is the current representative from House District 51A. Reyer earned the DFL endorsement in 52A over Masin earlier this year.
Burnsville City Council (four candidates advance, 17 of 17 precincts reporting, according to Dakota County Elections as of 9:36 p.m.): Vince Workman 2,530; Dan Kealey 2,349; Kriystauhl Fitchett 1,888; Chris John 1,499. Other candidates are Matthew Swenson 884; Vel Bostick 852; Will Johnson 773. The top two vote getters are current Burnsville City Council members. Two, four year terms will be on the November ballot.
