Fourth-grade students are encouraged to enter the first-ever Dakota County Poster Contest to celebrate America Recycles Day. This year’s contest theme is: How to recycle right. All posters must be emailed to schoolrecycling@co.dakota.mn.us no later than Monday, Nov. 23 and adhere to the poster contest rules. One winner and one runner-up will be selected.
Winning posters will be professionally printed and displayed at Dakota County Western Service Center in Apple Valley. An electronic version will be posted on the Dakota County webpage and social media. The winners will receive a home recycling bin to improve recycling at home and receive a framed copy of their poster delivered to their school. Contest rules and more information are available at www.dakotacounty.us, search school poster contest.
America Recycles Day by Keep America Beautiful is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. Held on Nov. 15, America Recycles Day educates and encourages individuals on how to be more mindful of what they consume, where and how to properly recycle, and to pledge to recycle more and recycle right in their everyday lives.
