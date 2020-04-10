Public can donate masks, gloves, cleaning supplies for front-line workers April 13–15
Dakota County residents and businesses can help first responders and medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves and other items Monday–Wednesday, April 13–15 at sites across the county.
Items needed include:
- Protective face wear (N95, ear loop, surgical and cloth masks)
- Gowns (isolation and protective)
- Gloves (nitrile, sterile and surgical)
- Eye protection (face shields and goggles)
- Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes (any size)
- Materials for masks, including cotton or flannel (cut into 7-by-9 inch pieces, if possible)
- Elastic bands — 3/8 inch, 1/4 inch or 1/8 inch
All items should be in their original boxes and packaging. We cannot accept materials in open containers due to sanitary purposes. Homemade cloth masks are accepted and do not need to be individually wrapped.
Drive-up donations will be open:
- Monday, April 13, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 14, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 15, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
Donations can be dropped off at Dakota County’s three service centers:
- Administration Center, 1590 Hwy. 55, Hastings
- Northern Service Center, 1 Mendota Road W., West St. Paul
- Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley
There will be drop-off bins available for the public to load their items without any direct contact with others. Help is available to unload donations if assistance is needed. Financial donations cannot be accepted.
Specific donation requests for items not listed can be emailed to dceoclogs@co.dakota.mn.us.
Donations will be distributed to Dakota County partners including health care workers, first responders and others who work with vulnerable populations.
