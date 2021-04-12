Dakota County has been notified it will be part of a regional overnight curfew Monday, April 12, ordered by Gov. Tim Walz.
The curfew includes all of Dakota County and will be in effect 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The curfew for Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota and Anoka counties follows civil unrest Sunday night, April 11, in response to the police-involved shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.
Essential workers and other authorized personnel are exempt from the curfew. Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, experiencing homelessness and having to travel to and from employment are also exempt.
