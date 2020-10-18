A Prairie View Cabin at Whitetail Woods Regional Park. Dakota County photo

A Prairie View Cabin at Whitetail Woods Regional Park. Dakota County photo

Dakota County is adding to its popular camper cabins at Whitetail Woods Regional Park with two new prairie cabins, which are billed as offering comfortable camping year-round in a spacious layout with stunning views.

Reservations open for the Prairie View Cabins at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 and the first availability will be Nov. 15.

Unlike the park’s existing three cabins nestled in a stand of tall pines, the new cabins are located on the edge of a restored prairie that spills into the Vermillion River valley. The prairie setting inspired a different cabin design. Blending into the landscape and marrying modern and rustic styles, each 276-square-foot cabin is wrapped in warm-toned cedar siding and features a covered entrance that enhances privacy and serves as a passageway to the outdoor gathering space and prairie beyond.

Each cabin sleeps six and includes bunk beds with queen and double mattresses and a sleeper sofa in a lounge area. They have electricity and are furnished with a dining table and chairs.

Other features of the new cabins include:

- Heat and air conditioning

- A 165-square foot deck

- A wall of windows with sweeping views of the prairie and shades for privacy

- A spacious gathering area that includes a fire ring and picnic table

- A vault toilet nearby; full shower building with heated restrooms, shared with the Pine Forest Cabins, is a short walk away.

- Handicap accessibility

- Easy access to the park’s hiking and cross-country ski trails

Access to the locked cabins will be through an email-issued bar code. A scanner unit near the cabin entrance will unlock the door. No hard keys will be used.

Nightly cabin rental is $90 plus tax and a $8 reservation fee.

For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/parks, search camper cabin.

Whitetail Woods Regional Park is located at 17100 Station Trail in Empire Township. The 451-acre park includes miles of hiking and ski trails, a picnic shelter and sledding hill. An expanded Fawn Crossing nature play area will reopen soon.

