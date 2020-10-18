Dakota County is adding to its popular camper cabins at Whitetail Woods Regional Park with two new prairie cabins, which are billed as offering comfortable camping year-round in a spacious layout with stunning views.
Reservations open for the Prairie View Cabins at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 and the first availability will be Nov. 15.
Unlike the park’s existing three cabins nestled in a stand of tall pines, the new cabins are located on the edge of a restored prairie that spills into the Vermillion River valley. The prairie setting inspired a different cabin design. Blending into the landscape and marrying modern and rustic styles, each 276-square-foot cabin is wrapped in warm-toned cedar siding and features a covered entrance that enhances privacy and serves as a passageway to the outdoor gathering space and prairie beyond.
Each cabin sleeps six and includes bunk beds with queen and double mattresses and a sleeper sofa in a lounge area. They have electricity and are furnished with a dining table and chairs.
Other features of the new cabins include:
- Heat and air conditioning
- A 165-square foot deck
- A wall of windows with sweeping views of the prairie and shades for privacy
- A spacious gathering area that includes a fire ring and picnic table
- A vault toilet nearby; full shower building with heated restrooms, shared with the Pine Forest Cabins, is a short walk away.
- Handicap accessibility
- Easy access to the park’s hiking and cross-country ski trails
Access to the locked cabins will be through an email-issued bar code. A scanner unit near the cabin entrance will unlock the door. No hard keys will be used.
Nightly cabin rental is $90 plus tax and a $8 reservation fee.
For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/parks, search camper cabin.
Whitetail Woods Regional Park is located at 17100 Station Trail in Empire Township. The 451-acre park includes miles of hiking and ski trails, a picnic shelter and sledding hill. An expanded Fawn Crossing nature play area will reopen soon.
