Dakota County Fix-It Clinics have looked different this last year, but the same skilled assistance is available for free. Residents can get help repairing household items, electronics and more during Fix-It Clinics held virtually each month.
The upcoming Fix-It Clinics will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 20, and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 21.
To submit a repair request, fill out a questionnaire online at www.dakotacounty.us, search Fix-It Clinic. Dakota County staff and volunteer fixers will review submissions to see if the item can be repaired over video chat. Instructions and appointment information will be sent to each participant before the event. Time slots are first come, first served and can be adjusted if needed. Repair-savvy volunteers will guide residents through each step, from troubleshooting to a completed repair.
For more information and to register, email environ@co.dakota.mn.us or call 952-891-7557.
