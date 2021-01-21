The Dakota County Board approved on Tuesday, Jan. 19, a fourth round of grants totaling up to $8.3 million to businesses and nonprofit organizations suffering financially due to COVID-19.
This round of grants prioritizes businesses and nonprofits that have not received any county or state COVID-19 relief assistance, before providing additional funds to those that have already accepted some grant money.
“We know many local businesses and nonprofits are continuing to struggle and we’re doing everything we can to help them,” Board Chair Mary Liz Holberg said. “We appreciate the Legislature making this additional funding available and we’re trying to get it into the hands of these small businesses and nonprofits as fairly and quickly as possible.”
The application period opened at noon Thursday, Jan. 21, and closes Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. Grants will be awarded by March 15. The grant covers operating costs, payroll, rent, mortgage, inventory, personal protective equipment and other qualifying expenses.
Businesses and nonprofits that have not received any funding from Dakota County or state programs will be the first priority. The second priority group includes businesses and nonprofits that have received less than $15,000 previously from the county. They are eligible for the difference between what they received and the $15,000 maximum grant.
A third priority includes businesses and nonprofits that have already received the maximum $15,000. They will only be eligible to receive an additional grant if the county has funds available after completing the first and second priority groups.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Have a physical location in Dakota County
- For-profit business (including home-based and franchisees) and nonprofit organizations (such as arts organizations, museums and fitness centers, that earn revenue similar to businesses)
- 75 or fewer full-time-equivalent employees
- No current tax liens with the Minnesota Secretary of State and in good standing with Dakota County
- Impacted directly or indirectly, by a state executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic
- In operation on or before Nov. 1, 2020
To apply for a grant, go to www.dakotacounty.us, search business grant.
For more information, including program guidelines and frequently asked questions, visit www.dakotacounty.us or www.dakotacda.org, call 651-675-4481 or email smallbusiness@dakotacda.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.