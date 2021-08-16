Dakota County is offering emergency rental assistance through The Zero Balance Project.
Landlords can apply for assistance on behalf of renters impacted by COVID-19. Both renter and landlord must complete an online application, meet eligibility criteria and provide all required documentation to receive assistance.
Property owners or managers start applications for the assistance and provide lease and property information, amount owed, and payment information. Renters provide income and demographic information and demonstrate their impact by COVID-19.
Assistance is available who those who meet income limits of 80 percent of the area median income — that’s $79,900 for a four-person household in Dakota County.
Eligible expenses include rent, rental fees and utilities that included in the lease. Utilities in the renter’s name are not eligible. Tenants can request up to three months of prospective rent.
Maximum assistance is 15 months. Applications are accepted until funding runs out.
If you need help applying for Zero Balance assistance, two agencies are available to help in Dakota County:
• 360 Communities, 651-322-5113
• Restoration for All Inc., 651-278-1718
To learn more about The Zero Balance Project and o apply, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search zero balance.
The Zero Balance Project is separate from RentHelpMN, where tenants apply directly for assistance. If tenants have applied through RentHelpMN, they should stay with that program. For questions about RentHelpMN, call 211.
