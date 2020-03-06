Kids Used Clothing & Equipment Sale slated
Minnesota Valley Mothers of Multiples will have its Kids Used Clothing & Equipment Sale 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan.
Admission is $2 and tickets go on sale at 9 a.m.
Public shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors will close from 1-1:30 p.m. to reset for half price shopping, which will run 1:30-3 p.m.
More than 100 sellers will be represented, as cash, check and credit cards will be accepted with credit purchases incurring at 3 percent convenience fee.
Twice a year the members of MVMOM organizes a consignment sale for gently used children’s items. The goal of the sale is to provide high quality children’s items at reasonable prices. The offerings differ from sale to sale and season to season depending on what members decide to sell. Aside from large children’s and baby equipment, there will be gently-used clothes in size 0-12 years for sale in brands like Carters, Gymboree, Old Navy, Gap, Hanna Andersson, Cat & Jack, Circo, Children’s Place and more.
MVMOM is a not-for-profit community organization. All proceeds benefit members – mothers of multiples (twins, triplets, quads and beyond). The group helps out members who are on bed-rest, have babies in NICU or struggling with unforeseen circumstances. Emotional and mental support is free but sometimes meals, date night or grocery shopping help is also needed.
More information is at www.mvmom.org/shop-the-sale, facebook.com/mvmomsale, twitter.com/MVMOM_Sale and instagram.com/mvmom_sale.
Belgain Waffle Breakfast in Farmington
There will be a Belgain Waffle Breakfast on Sunday, March 15, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church Social Hall, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.
On the menu are all-you-can-eat Belgian waffles, sausage, whipped cream, a variety of syrups and beverages. Tickets are $6.50 in advance; $7 at the door; children 5 and under eat free. For further information, call 651-460-6060.
The event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
Rosemount Home & Business Expo March 14
The 2020 Rosemount Home & Business Expo is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14 at the Rosemount Community Center, 13885 South Robert Trail.
The expo will feature exhibits from about 50 Rosemount area businesses and four nonprofits. Food trucks will be available in the Community Center parking lot.
Blood drive at Fire Station No. 4
Lakeville Rotary and the Lakeville Fire Department are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Fire Station No. 4 at 9465 185th St. near Lifetime Fitness Center.
Marriage Encounter sessions slated
Marriage Encounter sessions, which aim to take good or apathetic marriages to awesome, will be held April 25-26 at Mount Olivet Conference and Retreat Center in Farmington. Visit www.marriages.org for additional information or call 651-454-3238.
The program has been celebrating and serving marriages since 1972 and encourages couples to renew and restore their commitment to marriage.
Pizza & Pasta Fundraiser to benefit Beyond the Yellow Ribbon
The Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Pizza & Pasta Fundraiser will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Fireside Restaurant, 3410 150th St. W., Rosemount.
People will be supporting local active military families and veterans by attending the event.
The all-you-can-eat dinner will cost $10 for adults and children 5 and under are admitted free.
Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.