Dakota Electric members donate more than $26,000
Dakota Electric Association distributed $26,773 in 2019 through its Helping Neighbors program to the Community Action Program, The Salvation Army and 360 Communities for local energy assistance.
“This money is available because of our members’ generous donations to the Helping Neighbors program,” Greg Miller, Dakota Electric president and chief executive officer, said. “Dakota Electric is merely the conduit and is pleased to make the donations on our members’ behalf.”
Dakota Electric’s Helping Neighbors is an ongoing program established by the Helping Neighbors Trust. Since its inception in 1994, the Helping Neighbors program has donated $652,499 to assist people in need.
Dakota Electric members interested in making tax-deductible contributions to the Helping Neighbors program have the option of making a single donation or a recurring monthly donation, which can be put on the electric bill. For more information, members may contact Dakota Electric at 651-463-6212 or visit www.dakotaelectric.com.
Community meal at Grace Lutheran
Grace Lutheran Church will serve a free community meal Monday, March 23. Dining hall doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is served from 6-6:30 p.m.
These meals are for senior citizens, single-parent families, families in transition and all others in the surrounding community seeking a healthy meal in a relaxed atmosphere. Although the meals are free, donations are accepted.
For more information, call the church at 952-432-7273. Grace Lutheran Church is located at the intersection of Pennock Avenue and County Road 42 in Apple Valley.
Climate Solutions Workshop
The Climate Solutions Workshop will be March 15, 2-4 p.m., at Burnhaven Library, 1101 County Road 42 E., Burnsville.
Participants will use the En-ROADS web-based, climate solutions simulator developed by MIT Sloan, Climate Interactive and Ventana Systems. The workshop will provide an interactive group learning experience promoting greater understanding of the climate crisis and the effectiveness of various solutions. Hosted by Conservation Minnesota, Citizens’ Climate Lobby Dakota County and Lakeville Friends of the Environment. Admission is free. Go to Eventbrite.com to register.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby to meet
Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Dakota County will meet at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (House Rule 763), a market-based climate solution will be discussed.
CCL is a grassroots, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on educating citizens and creating political will to address climate change at the local and national level. For more information contact Deborah Nelson at deevee@charter.net, or visit https://citizensclimatelobby.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.