Dakota County has been recognized by Forbes as one of the state’s top employers. The county was among just 51 organizations in Minnesota to earn the firm’s Best-in-State Employer award for 2019.
Dakota County is one of two counties and three local governments overall among Minnesota award recipients. The designation was based on information collected through an independent survey of employees.
“We’re honored to earn this distinction, which reflects the dedication and hard work our employees demonstrate each day as they provide critical services to Dakota County residents,” Dakota County Manager Matt Smith said.
Dakota County employs 1,974 people who provide more than 200 different services for residents and visitors ranging from public safety to health, transportation to parks and libraries to human services for those in need, and many more.
Forbes partnered with Statista, a market research company, to survey 80,000 Americans who worked for organizations that employed at least 500 people. Employees were contacted anonymously online, not by the county, to participate in the survey. They answered more than 30 questions on a variety of work-related topics including salary, working conditions and their potential for development.
