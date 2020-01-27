Let’s Get Growing, organized by the Dakota County Master Gardeners program, is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Rosemount Community Center.
The event for home gardeners of all skill levels looking to learn more and have a great time. It includes classes, a keynote speaker, lunch, silent auction and a chance to win door prizes too. Classes are taught by University of Minnesota Master Gardeners as well as horticulture professionals.
Seminars titles include: Winning Rose Cultivars; Landscaping for Clean Water; Everything You Want to Know about Tomatoes; Eat Dirt; Shear Madness: Pruning Trees and Shrubs; I Will Survive: Adaptable Plants; Healing Gardening; and Container Gardening.
The keynote speaker will be author Heather Holm who will talk about “Gardening For Bees and Butterflies”
Tickets are $40 and available at Lgg2020.eventbrite.com. Visit dakotamastergardeners.org for more information.
