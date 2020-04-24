Dakota County service and license centers are currently closed due to COVID-19, but the county is committed to helping you access the services you need.
County service centers located in Apple Valley, West St. Paul and Hastings can accept the following documents by mail or at drop boxes located outside each building:
• Tax payments;
• Marriage license applications;
• Marriage certificate applications;
• Notary commission registrations;
• Ministerial credential registration;
• Homestead applications and
• Birth and death certificate applications (Hastings and West St. Paul only).
County license centers located in Burnsville, Lakeville and Rosemount can accept the following documents by mail or at drop boxes located outside the buildings:
Vehicle tab renewals;
Title transfers and duplicate titles;
Tax payments and
Birth and death certificate applications.
For service and license center locations near you, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search license.
