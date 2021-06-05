Galaxie Library in Apple Valley
Photo by Amy Mihelich

Dakota County Library is returning to full, in-person services in the coming weeks after more than a year of limited in-person access. Library hours are expanding, time limits for visits are ending and more accommodations will be available in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to safely welcome visitors back to the library, so they can take full advantage of the many resources and programs we offer — and do it in the ways they were accustomed to before the pandemic,” Dakota County Library Director Margaret Stone said.

The Library will return services on the following schedule:

• June 14 — Conference and meeting rooms will be available

• June 28 — iLAB makerspace equipment will be available

• On July 5, library hours will be expanded. The new hours will be:

Farmington and Inver Glen library locations

• Monday–Wednesday, noon–8 p.m.

• Thursday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Closed on Sunday

All other library locations

• Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

• Closed on Sunday

Library locations will host limited events this summer and offer an increased number of in-person programs, including storytimes, beginning in the fall.

Face masks are strongly encouraged for library visitors who are not fully vaccinated.

