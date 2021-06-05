Dakota County Library is returning to full, in-person services in the coming weeks after more than a year of limited in-person access. Library hours are expanding, time limits for visits are ending and more accommodations will be available in the coming weeks.
“We’re excited to safely welcome visitors back to the library, so they can take full advantage of the many resources and programs we offer — and do it in the ways they were accustomed to before the pandemic,” Dakota County Library Director Margaret Stone said.
The Library will return services on the following schedule:
• June 14 — Conference and meeting rooms will be available
• June 28 — iLAB makerspace equipment will be available
• On July 5, library hours will be expanded. The new hours will be:
Farmington and Inver Glen library locations
• Monday–Wednesday, noon–8 p.m.
• Thursday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Closed on Sunday
All other library locations
• Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
• Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Closed on Sunday
Library locations will host limited events this summer and offer an increased number of in-person programs, including storytimes, beginning in the fall.
Face masks are strongly encouraged for library visitors who are not fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.