Library locations, parks remain open with additional safety measures
Dakota County Parks and Dakota County Library are taking steps to help ensure the health and safety of the public as part of the county’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).
All public programs and events at county library locations are canceled beginning Friday, March 13. Park events are canceled starting Monday, March 16. All cancellations will last through Sunday, April 19.
Parks, trails and library locations remain open to the public. In addition to regular cleaning procedures, proactive measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:
- All public surfaces and technology are regularly cleaned.
- Disinfecting wipes are available at all library locations and Lebanon Hills Visitor Center.
- Toys and kits are temporarily unavailable for use.
Parks changes
All parks, trails and facilities including the Lebanon Hills Visitor Center will operate on their normal schedules. Parks is increasing education about the virus and healthy habits to visitors and staff.
Park facilities — including Dakota Lodge, Schaar’s Bluff Gathering Center, Camp Sacajawea and Camp Spring Lake Retreat Center — and camper cabins at Whitetail Woods Regional Park remain available for rental and existing rentals will be honored. However, until further notice parks are waiving withdrawal, change or cancellation fees for programs, facility rentals, permits and passes.
Library changes
While library locations remain open, all meeting rooms will be unavailable through April 19. Homework Help and Home Library Service are canceled through April 19.
Library locations are operating on their normal schedules. If you prefer not to visit the library in person, many digital services are available to Dakota County Library card holders, free of charge:
- Cloud Library: E-books;
- RBdigital: Audio books and magazines;
- Hoopla Digital: Videos, audio books, music CDs;
- Tumblebooks: Animated picture books and games for children and
- Research Tools: Information, language learning tools and more.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
