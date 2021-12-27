Dakota County Library is making changes to expand access to library resources for all residents.
Beginning Jan. 3, the library will no longer charge fines on all children and teen items returned past their due date. Library users of any age will not receive a daily fine on overdue children and teen items.
Many children and teen cardholders are unable to use the library due to fines that are beyond their control. Libraries play an important role in the community and removing youth overdue fines will help expand access throughout it. Libraries elsewhere that removed overdue fines have seen an increase in new members, visitors and items checked out.
The library is also expanding when you can visit. Starting Jan. 9, Sunday hours (1–5 p.m.) return at seven locations. Farmington and Inver Glen will remain closed on Sundays. Locations are open the following hours:
Farmington and Inver Glen
• Monday–Thursday: Noon–8 p.m.
• Fridays and Saturdays: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Sundays: Closed
All other library locations
• Monday–Thursday: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
• Fridays and Saturdays: 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Sundays: 1–5 p.m.
The library’s changes were approved Dec. 14 by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners.
“We are constantly working to expand access for the community to all of our services,” Dakota County Library Director Margaret Stone said. “Reinstating open hours on Sundays and eliminating fines on children and teen materials are two ways to do just that.”
